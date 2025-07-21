Man Stabs Rival 14 Times In Jaipur, Then Waves Knife On Social Media

A stabbing incident involving members of two different communities has become a communal flashpoint in Jaipur. The victim has been identified as Vipin alias Vicky, 22, who was stabbed 14 times by Anas Khan over an old enmity in the city's Jamdoli area.

Khan claimed responsibility for the murder on social media with a video that showed him waving a knife, saying that he had taken revenge. He quickly deleted the post, but the situation had escalated by then.

An enraged crowd hit the streets to protest the murder. They clashed with the police, threw stones, and even tried to block the Jaipur-Agra highway.

Vipin, who worked at a shop, allegedly had an old enmity with Khan. But it was believed that it was resolved last month.

Late Sunday night, Khan had called Vipin to an isolated area, police sources told NDTV, adding that the accused arrived at the spot with half a dozen men on bikes. He attacked Vipin there and then escaped with the help of his associates. The victim was rushed to the SMS Hospital but could not be saved.

"Anas Khan deleted the post after the crime, but police have obtained CCTV evidence showing him speeding away on a bike after committing the crime," Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep told NDTV.

A murder case has been filed against nine people, and four suspects have been detained for questioning. A special team has been formed to arrest Khan.

The protesters have refused to accept his body for the last rites and are protesting outside the police station, demanding the arrest of the accused. They have also demanded compensation and a government job for the victim's family.