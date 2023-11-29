Woman, Her 2 Children Stabbed To Death At Home In Jaipur

The purpose of the accused coming here is also being investigated, the DCP said. (Representational)

A woman and her two children were stabbed to death by an unidentified man in Jaipur on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Gyan Chandra Yadav said that on Wednesday evening in Khatikon locality of Jhalana, the assailant entered the victim's house and killed the woman and her two children with a knife.

Yadav said, "Prima facie information has been received that the woman and her two children were stabbed to death, in which both the children died on the spot and the woman was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.”

He said that the FSL team is inspecting the incident site and the CCTV footage from the surroundings have been checked and information has been received about a suspect. The purpose of the accused coming here is also being investigated, the DCP added.

The deceased have been identified as Suman Bisht (25), and her sons Jivyansh (5) and Avayansh (2), he said.

The bodies of the woman and children have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

