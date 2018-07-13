Body Of 25-Year-Old Man With Stab Wounds Found In Jaipur

Three suspects were being interrogated in this connection SHO Narendra Kumar said(File)

The body of a 25-year-old man bearing stab wounds was found at a farm in Amer area in Jaipur today, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar Saini (25), had injury marks caused by a sharp edged weapon in the stomach and the head, Amer police station SHO Narendra Kumar said.

Mr Kumar said the body was handed over to the kin of the deceased after postmortem and a case of murder lodged against unidentified accused.

Three suspects were being interrogated in this connection, Mr Kumar added.