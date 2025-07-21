Jaipur Voted World's 5th Best City By Travel And Leisure's 2025 Survey

Jaipur, known for its rich heritage, vibrant shopping scene, and warm hospitality, has been ranked the fifth-best city in the world by the Travel and Leisure's 2025 survey.

Popularly known as the Pink City, Jaipur boasts not one but three UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Walled City of Jaipur, where every building is painted in a signature pink hue, earned its UNESCO tag for its remarkably preserved medieval urban planning.

The majestic Amber Fort and the iconic astronomical marvel, Jantar Mantar, are the other two UNESCO-recognised landmarks. With all three located within city limits, Jaipur stands among a rare group of global destinations to hold three World Heritage tags in one city.

"Happy with the ranking its is a matter of pride not just for rajasthan but for the entire country," said Rajasthan Tourism minister Diya Kumari (Former princess of Jaipur).

“Jaipur is the only Indian city to receive this global ranking this year. Udaipur had achieved it once, but Jaipur continues to be a preferred destination worldwide. In fact, a city from Rajasthan often makes it to the list, which speaks volumes about the state's cultural and tourism appeal,” she added

"It is also our duty as citizens to take ownership of our city and keep it clean. This is our city, and the responsibility lies with us. When people actively take pride and responsibility for their surroundings, Jaipur will not only become number one in cleanliness, but also in attracting investments and tourism," she further said.

Diya kumari also gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting India on the global map, she also thanked the rajasthan government for its policies that preserve heritage and culture in the state.

"It is indeed an honour for jaipur to get this award, jaipur is already known on the international tourism map but its still a valuable addition to the city," said Sanjay Kaushik of Rajputana Holiday Makers

"Jaipur is my most favourite city in India, the culture and food is out of this world if I can come again I will come back to Jaipur," an Argentinian tourist at Jaipur's iconic hawa mahal area of jaipur told NDTV.

Other cities who made the cut are Mexico's San Miguel de allende, Chiang Mai, Tokyo and Bangkok.

While Jaipur came 5th it outpaced another popular historic city which is Italy's Florence that came 11th in the list of world's favourite destinations.