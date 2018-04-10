RSS Worker Who Allegedly Set Himself On Fire Dies In Hospital Raghuveer Sharan Gupta, a chemist shop owner and a worker of RSS, had poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in the city's Vaishali Nagar area.

Police said the man was allegedly disturbed over caste-based protests in the country. (File photo) Jaipur: A 45-year-old man, who set himself on fire on Sunday as he was allegedly disturbed over caste-based protests in the country, died at a hospital in New Delhi Monday night.



Raghuveer Sharan Gupta, a chemist shop owner and a worker of RSS, had poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in the city's Vaishali Nagar area.



Mr Gupta died at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi last night, Deputy Commissioner of Police West (Jaipur) Ashok Gupta said.



In a statement to the police, Mr Gupta allegedly said that there were tensions within his family and that he was also upset over the caste-based divide and protests in the society.



Initially admitted to the SMS Hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries, the family members of Mr Gupta took him to a hospital in New Delhi for his treatment.



Mr Gupta was upset with caste-based violence in the country. He was also upset over Bharat bandh rumour for April 10, the RSS said in a release.



A number of Dalit organizations held strike across India on April 2 to protest against alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.





