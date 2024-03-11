No Petrol Pump Strike In Jaipur Today Due To Board Exams

The petrol pump strike will continue in about 18 other districts of Rajasthan (File)

Petrol pumps across Jaipur will remain open on Monday in view of the ongoing board exams. The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association had announced a 48-hour "no purchase, no sale" strike from 6 am on Sunday to protest the high fuel prices in the state.

However, they decided to keep the fuel outlets in Jaipur open on Monday after holding talks with the state government representatives including Industry & Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The strike will continue in about 18 other districts of the state which are on the border with Punjab and Haryana.

Why Is There A Petrol Pump Strike In Rajasthan

The petrol pump dealers in Rajasthan have announced a strike demanding a reduction in VAT or Value Added Tax, which will effectively reduce the price of petrol in the state by about Rs 12.

The VAT in Rajasthan is the highest on petrol at 31.04 per cent, while on diesel, it is at 19.30 per cent.

Petrol pump dealers will also take out a silent march in Jaipur on Monday, demanding a reduction in VAT and an increase in the dealer commission.

