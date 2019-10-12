Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Jaipur, 1 Newborn Dead

One of the infants is on a ventilator, while rest are under observation (Representational)

A woman in Rajasthan gave birth to quintuplets in a Jaipur hospital on Saturday but one of the infants was declared born dead, hospital authorities said.

While one of the babies was declared born dead, another infant was kept on the ventilator. Rest of the three newborns were also kept under observation, said Lata Rajoriya, Superintendent, Janana Hospital.

"One Ruksana, 25, was admitted in the hospital on Friday night with labour pain. She delivered five premature babies on Saturday morning. One of them was born dead," she said.

Two girls and two boys have been kept under medical observation. All the newborns were underweight and are in a nursery presently. The infant born dead was a boy, the hospital superintendent said.

The doctor further said: "This is one of those rare cases. But in medical history, such cases have happened earlier also with cases of two, three, four and even nine kids delivered," she said.

