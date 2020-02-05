Over 5,900 Passengers Screened At Jaipur Airport For Coronavirus

Additional Chief Secretary held a review meeting at a Jaipur Hospital and directed officials to maintain vigil and ensure ample facilities to meet emergency

No positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan till now (Representational)

Over 5,900 passengers from 41 flights have been screened for the novel coronavirus at the Jaipur International Airport and till now, no positive case has been reported in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

Blood samples of 44 suspects have been taken for examination till date, of which 26 have been found negative and report of remaining 18 suspects is yet to come, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

A total of 5,927 passengers from 41 flights have been screened for symptoms of the virus, he said.

Mr Singh held a review meeting at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and directed officials to maintain vigil and ensure ample facilities are available at isolation ward to meet any emergency.

