Jaipur Gets A Brand New Airport Terminal For International Travellers

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the new terminal at Jaipur Airport.

In a big boost to air connectivity of the pink city, the Jaipur Airport now has a second terminal which will be solely for international travellers.

The new terminal building, which is located in Sanganer, was the original Jaipur airport before operations shifted to Terminal 2.

But, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, which manages the Jaipur Airport, has now readied the building for international air traffic.

The 1.5 million per annum capacity terminal will become operational from October 27 with an Air India Express flight landing at Jaipur from Dubai after midnight.

Jaipur right now has flights to six international destinations which are mainly in the Middle East and Kuala Lumpur catering to the working class population that migrates in large numbers to the Middle East for business and employment.

Thirty-seven flights operate to international destinations from Jaipur but with the new terminal building, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited Mr Arun Bansal told NDTV, "We hope this will increase and boost tourism, international charters can now access the new terminal building and Jaipur is already big as a wedding destination so this will boost the economy."

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, was present for the inauguration by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"The reopening of Terminal 1 is a landmark moment for the beautiful pink city and the entire state of Rajasthan and signifies the opening of new avenues for growth opportunity and connectivity. This terminal, the only international gateway in Rajasthan, symbolises our dedication to enhancing the travel experience for millions of passengers from around the globe. It stands as a beacon of our commitment to excellence in aviation and our vision for the future. By attracting more international flights and visitors, we are opening doors to new business opportunities, tourism and cultural exchange," said the Chief Minister.

Mr Sharma said the expansion of facilities in the new terminal is in keeping with his vision for an investment-friendly Rajasthan, especially since the state government will be hosting in December a big-ticket investment summit 'Rising Rajasthan'. "The Jaipur Airport will play a pivotal role in the development of Rajasthan. The government is committed to strengthening and expanding air connectivity and air services in Rajasthan," the Chief Minister said

The new airport terminal has 10 check-in counters, duty-free outlets and food and beverage facilities along with a lounge, medical facilities and an ambulance on standby. The airport has been designed with the heritage look of the pink city in mind. Camel, elephant, peacock, palace and fort motifs have been used in the design of the terminal, blending the themes of orange and purple for an effective vibrant look. Intricate wood carvings and jaali work which are the signature architectural style of the Jaipur city have also been incorporated in the interiors of the airport.

This terminal, which was closed for several years, will now offer a dedicated, state-of-the-art facility for passengers. Spread over 128,000 square feet and equipped to manage 1.5 million passengers per annum, it has been designed with the utmost attention to detail. From advanced security measures to world-class amenities, Terminal 1 at Jaipur International Airport is also committed to the sustainability and deployment of recyclable materials.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)