No Woman Cop, SpiceJet Staff Who Slapped Jawan Refused Frisking: Sources

The airline also claimed that their employee had a "valid airport entry pass".

The SpiceJet employee who was arrested yesterday for slapping a male CISF personnel had refused to be frisked while entering the Jaipur airport - possibly because no woman constable was present at the side gate, according to police sources.

Anuradha Rani, who was part of the ground staff that loads food and beverages on to planes, had the requisite papers required to enter the airport at 4 am on Thursday, they said.

But her denial to undergo the security check led to an argument with the security personnel, the sources said.

Side gates are used by catering vehicles.

The arguing sides then moved inside and a woman constable was called to the spot. It is during this argument the SpiceJet employee lost her cool and slapped the assistant sub-inspector, the sources said.

The SpiceJet employee was arrested yesterday after the cops registered a case against her for assaulting a public servant. She has been sent to judicial custody.

SpiceJet too filed an FIR alleging the CISF personnel had used "sexually coloured language". They alleged that the CISF jawan made "inappropriate remarks" on her and even asked her to "come and meet him after his duty hours at his home".

"While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India's civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

SpiceJet said they were taking legal action in "this serious case of sexual harassment" and has approached the local police. "We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," the airline said.