Number Of People Affected By Zika Virus Reaches 80 In Jaipur

The Zika virus spreads from mosquito bites; 80 cases have been reported in Jaipur alone

The centre will give all the support Rajasthan needs in its fight against the spread of the Zika virus in the state, Health Minister JP Nadda said on Tuesday. The number of people infected with the Zika virus has reached 80 in Jaipur, the health ministry said in a statement.

Mr Nadda said there was no shortage of medicines and testing kits, and they will be provided to the state led by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as and when required.

Mr Nadda called for measures, including intensive fumigation, to ensure vector control in the state. He asked people not to panic, but cooperate with health officials for controlling the breeding of the mosquito larvae.

According to the health ministry, 330 teams have been deployed at the affected wards of Jaipur's Shastri Nagar, and over four lakh people have been brought under surveillance.

Officials have been inspecting homes to detect larvae and control the mosquito-borne virus.

"86,903 houses have been surveyed. 74,483 larvae-breeding sites were detected. The health workers undertook on-the-spot source reduction and containers were treated," the health ministry said.

