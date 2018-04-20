Man Allegedly Kills Brother, Wife In Their Sleep In Rajasthan; Jumps Into Well After Murder After the killings, the man walked for nearly three kilometers and jumped into a well but was rescued.All three were sleeping when he killed them.

A man allegedly killed his wife, brother and sister-in-law in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district early morning today, hours before the wedding of his two daughters. After the killings, he walked for nearly three kilometers and jumped into a well but was rescued. All of them were sleeping when he killed them, police said.



The accused Dalla Ram first slit his wife Kamla's throat and then entered the adjoining house of his brother Revta Ram, 35, and brutally killed him and his wife Hariya Devi, 30, station house officer Bhakar Ram said.



A function was held Thursday night and most of the family members and relatives were awake till late and the incident occurred at around 3-4 am," he said.



Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "The accused is suffering from some psychological disorder and he is taking medicines for the past six-seven months."







