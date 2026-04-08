Jaisalmer Thief Who Left Sarcastic Lipstick Note Mocking Police Finally Arrested

A bizarre theft case in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer has finally been cracked, with police arresting a 39-year-old repeat offender who mocked the police by leaving sarcastic messages on the wall using lipstick after the burglary. The accused, identified as Tejaram Suthar, is accused of breaking into a government residence, stealing valuables, eating food at the spot, and fleeing after signing off as "Bihari Babu". Police said the man has been involved in 18 previous theft cases and has served jail terms in the past.

The incident took place on the night of 31 January in the IGNP Colony of Jaisalmer city, where the government residence of Assistant Engineer Sohan Jangid was targeted. The thief broke the lock of the house and made off with several valuables, including a laptop, a television, perfume and clothes. However, it was not the theft itself that caught public attention but the messages the thief left behind on the wall, written in lipstick found inside the house.

In one message, the thief cheekily advised the homeowner that if alcohol is kept at home, potato crisps should be kept alongside it. In another message, he taunted the police, warning the victim that filing a complaint at the police station would only waste time. He signed off with the nickname "Bihari Babu", left a note of thanks and disappeared from the scene.

The case quickly became a major challenge for the police. The accused is known to be extremely cunning and deliberately avoids carrying or using a mobile phone, making it nearly impossible to track him through conventional means. The police strengthened their informer network, gathered continuous intelligence and activated their sources on the ground. After sustained efforts, they finally zeroed in on the accused.

A raid was conducted in Jodhpur district and Tejaram Suthar, a resident of Babar Magra, was arrested on 7 April and brought to Jaisalmer for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to the theft. The stolen laptop has been recovered from his possession, and efforts are ongoing to trace and recover the remaining stolen items. The police are preparing to seek court remand to facilitate the full recovery of stolen property.

"As many as 18 theft cases are already registered against the accused, Tejaram Suthar," said Kotwali Police Station Officer Surajaram. "He has an eccentric nature and readily confesses to his crimes whenever produced before the court. However, after completing his sentence, he inevitably returns to committing thefts."

Explaining his modus operandi, Surajaram added, "The accused follows a peculiar pattern. After breaking into a house, he spends considerable time inside, eats and drinks comfortably, writes messages, and then calmly escapes with the stolen belongings."