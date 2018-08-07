Woman Sub-Inspector Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 5-Lakh Bribe

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, says official. (File)

A woman sub-inspector was arrested in Jaipur today for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not registering a case against a firm, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Sub-inspector Babita Sharma, posted at Shipra Path police station, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a Delhi-based firm for settling a case under the IT Act, but the deal was fixed at Rs 45 lakh, a police officer said.

The accused was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is going on, the official said.