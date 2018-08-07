Woman Sub-Inspector Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 5-Lakh Bribe

The accused has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not registering a case against a firm, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Jaipur | | Updated: August 07, 2018 16:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Sub-Inspector Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 5-Lakh Bribe

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, says official. (File)

Jaipur: 

A woman sub-inspector was arrested in Jaipur today for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not registering a case against a firm, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Sub-inspector Babita Sharma, posted at Shipra Path police station, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a Delhi-based firm for settling a case under the IT Act, but the deal was fixed at Rs 45 lakh, a police officer said.

The accused was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is going on, the official said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jaipurwoman sub-inspector arrested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAkshay Kumar GoldVirat KohliCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsAutism In ChildrenYoga AsanasPetrol Price TodayVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................