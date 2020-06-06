Woman Dies At Jaipur Railway Station, Later Tests Positive For COVID-19

Railway authorities have been asked to send the those in quarantine who traveled with the woman

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after she died at the Jaipur railway station while de-boarding a train, officials said on Saturday.

Railway officials said that as soon as the woman reached the railway station on Friday, she fell unconscious and was declared dead. The body was sent to a hospital where her samples were taken and she was found COVID-19 positive.

Ninety-one passengers travelled in the same coach of Mumbai-Jaipur Express in which the woman travelled. Later, all the co-passengers were immediately quarantined in Jaipur as a precautionary measure.

Railway authorities have been asked to send the other passengers in quarantine who traveled with the woman, Jaipur District Collector Dr Jogaram said.

Since the woman was not carrying any phone or identification, the Additional District Magistrate ordered an inquiry if she was screened at the Mumbai railway station.

The number of caess due to COVID-19 rose to 219 in Rajasthan on Saturday, with one fresh fatality and the number of cases climbed to 10,128 as 44 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.



