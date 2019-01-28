Jaipur School Evacuated Over Hoax Bomb Call: Police

According to the school administration, they received a call about a bomb being planted at the campus, police said.

Jaipur | | Updated: January 28, 2019 23:40 IST
A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police said. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A hoax call about a bomb in a school in Jaipur created panic among students and staff on Monday, police said.

Soon, the school was evacuated and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and thoroughly checked the area but no explosive was found, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sanganer police station Lakhan Singh said.

"After much chaos, the school went on to commence the scheduled programme of the day," he added.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the SHO said

