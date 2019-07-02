7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped In Jaipur

The condition of the girl is stable now, the police said (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an unknown person in Shastri nagar area in Jaipur, the police said today.

The girl was found near her house on Monday night and was taken to a local hospital where the doctors referred her to JK Lone hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable, they said.

"The girl was kidnapped by a motorcycle-borne man and taken to a nearby place where she was raped," police said.

After the incident came to light, a large number of people assembled outside the Kanwatia hospital, where the girl was initially taken, following which additional policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"We have deployed additional policemen in the area to maintain law and order. The situation is under control and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," senior police officer Manoj Kumar said.

State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas visited the JK Lone Hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the girl's health.

"This is a heinous crime... The culprit should be hanged. The police are making all efforts to nab the accused...," he said.

Senior police official (civil rights) Janga Srinivas Rao also visited the victim at the hospital.

For more Jaipur news, click here

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability