42 People Fall Ill After Eating Food At Rajasthan Fair

Forty-two people, including children, were admitted to a government hospital in Jaipur after they complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and other food poisoning symptoms, a health official said on Thursday.

The people fell ill after consuming food at stalls put up in a fair in Basyalalu village of Dholpur district on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr C R Meena said.

He said most of the patients were discharged on Thursday after their health improved.

