3-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Neighbour In Jaipur, Police Hunt For Accused

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 25-year-old neighbour in Kanota area on the outskirts of Jaipur, police said today. The incident took place last night.

The girl was playing with other children outside her house when the accused, Pawan Raiger took her to an isolated corner and raped her, SHO Kanota Police Station Gaurishankar Bohara said.

st night. When she cried, her mother came out and tried to catch hold of the accused but he managed to flee, the SHO said.

DCP (East) Kunwar Rastradeep said teams were formed to locate the accused who worked as a labourer.

"The family of the both the victim and the accused are neighbours and use to sleep outside their houses at night. It is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime," he said.

A case of rape was lodged against the accused and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act. A search is underway to nab him.

The girl was admitted at JK Lone hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Archana Johri said the girl admitted in surgical ICU and her condition was stable.