3 Killed As Bikes Collide Head-On, Catch Fire In Rajasthan's Sirohi

Three youths were killed and another was seriously injured after two motorcycles collided head-on and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday night near Talwar Naka under the Abu Road Sadar police station area.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramnath said some of the youths were travelling towards Ambaji when their motorcycle collided with another coming from the opposite direction.

According to preliminary information, both motorcycles were moving at high speed. The impact triggered a fire that completely gutted the two vehicles, he said.

Two youths died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital. The fourth victim remains in critical condition.

A police team from the Girwar outpost rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and arranged for the injured to be taken to hospital.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary.

Police are working to establish the identities of the deceased and ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident, the ASI said.

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