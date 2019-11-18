2 Charged For Allegedly Raping Woman In Moving Car In Jaipur

A case under the relevant section was registered with Banipark Police Station. (Representational)

Two persons have been charged for allegedly raping a woman in a moving car in the city, police said on Monday.

The woman lodged an FIR against Navin Yadav and Rahul Gurjar on Sunday accusing them of raping her in a moving car on Saturday, police said.

A case under the relevant section was registered with Banipark Police Station.

A medical test of the victim was conducted and the matter is being further investigated, the police said, adding, that no arrest has been made yet.

