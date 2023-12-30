Who Was Rakesh Kamal, Indian-Origin Millionare Found Dead In US Home

Rakesh Kamal's wife, Teena, was an alumna of Harvard University and Delhi University (File)

Indian-origin couple, Rakesh Kamal (57) and Teena Kamal (54), along with their 18-year-old daughter Arianna, were found dead in their home in US' Massachusetts.

Authorities termed the incident a "terrible tragedy" involving domestic violence, revealing that a gun was found near the husband's body.

While details about the cause of death for all three family members were not disclosed, authorities are awaiting the medical examiner's ruling before deciding whether to label it as a murder-suicide.

Who was Rakesh Kamal?

Rakesh Kamal, also known as Rick, was an accomplished graduate of Boston University, MIT Sloan School of Management, and Stanford University.

Mr Kamal, along with his wife, launched EduNova, an Ed-tech company that introduced a "student success system" aimed at enhancing students' academic performance from middle school to college. The company is no longer operational. It was established in 2016 and dissolved in December 2021.

Before joining EduNova, Rakesh Kamal held numerous executive positions in the education-consulting field.

Despite an initially successful venture, financial challenges arose, leading to the Kamals purchasing a grand 11-bedroom estate worth $5.45 million in 2019. Unfortunately, the mansion faced foreclosure a year ago and was sold for $3 million to Wilsondale Associates LLC.

Mr Kamal's wife, Teena, an alumna of Harvard University and Delhi University, filed for bankruptcy in September 2022, listing between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities. Unfortunately, the case was dismissed two months later due to insufficient documentation.

Rakesh Kamal's daughter, Arianna, was a student of Vermont's Middlebury College and had graduated from Milton Academy. The school released a statement on Friday in response to her untimely death, reported USA Today. The statement read, "Our thoughts are with all members of the Kamal family, their friends and our entire school community," the school said. "Aria was a sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realize her full potential. Her mother, Teena, who served as president of our Upper School Parents' Association, was a committed and caring advocate for both parents and students at Milton. This is a devastating loss to our community."