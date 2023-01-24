Telangana Student Shot At In US Days After He Goes To Do His Masters Degree

A student from Telangana has been shot at during a robbery attempt in Chicago. (Representational)

A student from Telangana has allegedly been shot at during a reported robbery attempt in Chicago, USA, according to his parents in Telangana's Sangareddy.

K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue Masters degree in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao told Press Trust of India.

The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charan's friends informed them about it on Monday, he said.

Sai Charan's friends also informed them that he has been admitted to a hospital and that he is said to be out of danger.

"We got information about this incident...We are in shock," Mr Srinivas said, reported Press Trust of India.



