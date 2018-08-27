'For Indians Stuck Anywhere, Help Just A Tweet Away,' Says Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj is popular on social media for her prompt response to SOS posts from across the world.

If an overseas Indian is stuck anywhere in the world, help is just a tweet away, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.



Ms Swaraj was speaking in Vietnam, where she arrived on Sunday night for the first part of her two-nation tour. She will also visit Cambodia.



"If a 'Pravasi Bharatiya' gets stuck anywhere in world, they are confident that the government will save them. Relief is just one tweet away," the minister said.



"What was never a priority in embassies, has become top priority now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made overseas Indians proud and the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) made them confident," she added.



Ms Swaraj is extremely popular on social media for her prompt response to SOS posts from across the world, over problems ranging from passports and visas to crises in violence-hit nations. She is among the most followed women politicians on Twitter.



Ms Swaraj's visit to Vietnam and Cambodia is part of New Delhi's plan to "add dynamism to India's Act East policy," foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Last month, Ms Swaraj took note of a tweet from an Indian man saying he lost his passport days before his wedding. In September last year, a 32-year old Indian man's SOS video with a tweet to Ms Swaraj made sure that he was rescued from his employer in Saudi Arabia and brought back home.