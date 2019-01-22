Indian 'Fortune-Teller' In Australia Charged With Teen Sex Assault

Arjun Muniyappa is a self-proclaimed fortune teller working from an astrology centre in Sydney.

A 31-year-old Indian man pretending to be a 'fortune teller' has been arrested after he was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in Australia, a media report said on Tuesday.

Arjun Muniyappa was arrested at Sydney International Airport on Monday night after he tried to board a plane to Singapore, the New South Wales police was quoted as saying the Sydney Morning Herald.

He allegedly offered free fortune telling services to a 14-year-old girl, eventually sexually assaulting her in Sydney's Liverpool suburban area on Sunday, the report said.

Arjun Muniyappa is a self-proclaimed fortune teller working from an astrology centre in Liverpool.

He was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 16, and three counts of aggravated sexual assault against a victim under the age of 16.