Indian "Fortune-Teller" In Australia Charged With Teen Sex Assault

The man allegedly offered free fortune telling services to a 14-year-old girl, eventually sexually assaulting her in Sydney's Liverpool suburban areaon Sunday, a report said.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: January 22, 2019 20:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian 'Fortune-Teller' In Australia Charged With Teen Sex Assault

Arjun Muniyappa is a self-proclaimed fortune teller working from an astrology centre in Sydney.


Melbourne: 

A 31-year-old Indian man pretending to be a 'fortune teller' has been arrested after he was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in Australia, a media report said on Tuesday.

Arjun Muniyappa was arrested at Sydney International Airport on Monday night after he tried to board a plane to Singapore, the New South Wales police was quoted as saying the Sydney Morning Herald.

He allegedly offered free fortune telling services to a 14-year-old girl, eventually sexually assaulting her in Sydney's Liverpool suburban area on Sunday, the report said.

Arjun Muniyappa is a self-proclaimed fortune teller working from an astrology centre in Liverpool.

He was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 16, and three counts of aggravated sexual assault against a victim under the age of 16. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Arjun MuniyappaFortune tellerIndians in Australia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nissan NicksLev LandauGita GopinathPravasi Bharatiya DiwasLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHKartarpur DraftICC AwardsShivakumara SwamiIndia vs New ZealandAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................