3 Men Sentenced To Prison For Killing Indian-Origin Jeweller In UK

Ramniklal Jogiya was taken into a van and tortured for information about his store's safe

Three men found guilty of kidnapping and ruthlessly killing a 74-year-old Indian-origin jeweller in a botched robbery in UK's Leicester city were sentenced to long prison terms today.

Ramniklal Jogiya was bundled into a van and tortured in a plot to steal almost 200,000 pounds worth of gold jewellery in January this year.

Thomas Jervis, 24, and Charles Mcauley, 20, were convicted of murder and given life sentences with minimum terms of 33 and 30 years respectively after being found guilty of his murder.

Callan Reeve, 20, was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 16 years, the BBC reported.

The trio's trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Mr Jogiya was bundled into a van while walking home on January 24 after locking up his shop.

The gang had hoped to access the safe but were left empty-handed because of a time delay feature which meant it could not be opened for 12 hours.

Mr Jogiya was probably still alive when the men dumped him from the van near an isolated location near Leicester Airport, the jury heard.

He could not call anyone for help as the gang had thrown away his phone.

Jailing the men, Justice Martin Spencer said: "One can only imagine the terror that poor man went through in the back of the van as the information required was tortured out of him."

"He was then dumped by the side of the road in the Leicestershire countryside and left to die," Justice Spencer said.

"This was a cowardly, cruel and callous crime committed by men motivated by greed and self-interest with no respect for human life," he said.

Ramniklal Jogiya was beaten on the head, causing a bleed on the brain and traumatic brain injury during the kidnapping.

The grandfather was handled with such force that one of his biceps was ripped away from the bone, six of his ribs on the left side were broken and he had multiple injuries to his hands and fingers.

The judge said he had been severely beaten, with evidence of being shot with a BB gun, shackled with cable ties and cut with a knife, before being dumped.

In a statement, Mr Jogiya's family said the jeweller had been "cruelly taken away from us while he was all alone and helpless".

Jervis, Mcauley and Reeve admitted kidnapping and robbery and were sentenced to 12 years for those offences, to be served concurrently.

Reeve was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter after the five-week trial, the report said.