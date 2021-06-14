Desi Twitter's 'Can Relate' Moment With Pulitzer Winner's Text From Dad

Megha Rajagopalan received the Pulitzer Prize along with two other contributors

The internet is filled with memes on just how tough it is to impress Indian parents and there is no denying the tinge of truth in it. Though the notion that Indian parents are extremely academic and result oriented often borders on the stereotypical, there are several funny posts on social media to add credence to this belief. And now, Indian-origin journalist Megha Rajagopalan from BuzzFeed News, who recently received the Pulitzer Prize, shared with the world just how sparing and understated Indian fathers could be with their praise.

In a Twitter post that has gone viral since it was shared on Saturday, Ms Rajagopalan's father can be seen congratulating his daughter with a simple, "Well done."

In the screengrab shared by the journalist, her father wrote, "Congratulations Megha. Mom just forwarded me. Pulitzer Prize. Well done." To this Ms Rajagopalan replied, "Thanks!!" Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Understated Indian dad reaction."

Understated Indian dad reaction pic.twitter.com/bdE7I0Kaq2 — Megha Rajagopalan (@meghara) June 11, 2021

The father's reaction resonated with several users on Twitter, with Indian Twitteratti saying that he had pulled off the perfect "Indian dad" response to the situation. Author and producer, Meena Harris said that Ms Rajagopalan's father could very well be waiting for her to bag the Nobel Prize next.

In the meantime he'll be waiting on that Nobel — Meena Harris (@meena) June 11, 2021

Exclamation points are reserved for the Nobel Prize only, another user said.

No punctuation after “well done” because exclamation points are for Nobels. But seriously, congratulations! — Gautam Hans (@dispositive) June 11, 2021

Mimicking a common line of discussion that Indian parents adopt while asking their child to aim higher, one user said, "Just one Pulitzer? Why not two? Only one of your articles during all the year was okay?"

"Just one Pulitzer? Why not two? Only one of your articles during all the year was okay?" — vhj (@vhj2012) June 11, 2021

Another Twitter user also used the opportunity to hint at the average Indian parents' preference for doctor and engineer jobs.

Still not a doctor, Megha, but...well done, Beti. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2021

Several others said that the proud father would be busy sharing the news with family and friends.

Don't worry. They've also surely by now forwarded it to everyone they've ever met including the weird aunty down the road. — Varun Vira (@VarunVira_) June 11, 2021

every #IndianDad - very subtle with their praise to you but will sing paeans about you to others when you aren't around :) cc @SMedia4https://t.co/TbVGKMQBNf — Ranjani (@RanKay2011) June 13, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions

Four sentences. Two periods. Zero exclamation marks. Marvelous.



Also... CONGRATULATIONS! — Santa Maria (@briansantamaria) June 11, 2021

"why wasn't it a pulitzer plus?" — Scott Lucas (@scottlucas) June 11, 2021

How many of us having trouble with expression as Megha's dad here? I know I struggle. Something about the way we're raised teaches us to always suppress emotion, to the point that even when we want to, we can't find the words.



Congratulations, Megha! This is huge. https://t.co/Gvr0bSKTUf — Kiran Jonnalagadda is ½???? (@jackerhack) June 12, 2021

What, no Nobel?



Congrats to @meghara-- Well done. And also Rare. https://t.co/4jkSj9bzV7 — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) June 12, 2021

Ms Rajagopalan received the honour along with two other contributors, Alison Killing and Christo Buschek, for investigative reports on a vast infrastructure of prisons and mass internment camps secretly built by China for detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in its restive Xinjiang region.

In addition to Ms Rajagopalan, another Indian-origin journalist Neil Bedi from Tampa Bay Times also won the Pulitzer Prize. He received the honour for local reporting.