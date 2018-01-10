Narayana Murthy's Son-In-Law Inducted Into Theresa May's Top Team 36-year-old Rishi Sunak has been appointed as an under secretary of state in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Rishi Sunak won from the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in the 2015 UK elections. Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy's daughter were classmates at Standford



The 36-year-old has been appointed as an under secretary of state in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.



Theresa May's office tweeted late Tueday night: "Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government @mhclg#Reshufflepic.twitter.com/C46oGC7O3z — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

More women and ethnic minority lawmakers were appointed to junior ministerial positions in a move Ms May said was aimed at making the government look "more like the country it serves".



Rishi Sunak won the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in the 2015 general elections in the country.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy were classmates at the Stanford Business School.

Mr Sunak, an Oxford University graduate, co-founded a London-based global investment firm and entered politics in 2014. His 1 billion pound global investment firm specializes in funding small British businesses.



Akshata Murthy was his classmate at the Stanford Business School. The couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.





