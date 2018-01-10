Narayana Murthy's Son-In-Law Inducted Into Theresa May's Top Team

British Prime Minister Theresa May has inducted Indian-origin lawmaker Rishi Sunak into her government in the reshuffle of her top team of ministers and secretaries on Monday. Mr Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.
Highlights
- Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Under Secretary in Ministry of Housing
- 36-year-old won from Richmond in North Yorkshire in 2015 UK polls
- Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy's daughter were classmates at Standford
The 36-year-old has been appointed as an under secretary of state in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Theresa May's office tweeted late Tueday night: "Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government @mhclg#Reshufflepic.twitter.com/C46oGC7O3z— UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018
More women and ethnic minority lawmakers were appointed to junior ministerial positions in a move Ms May said was aimed at making the government look "more like the country it serves".
Comments
Mr Sunak, an Oxford University graduate, co-founded a London-based global investment firm and entered politics in 2014. His 1 billion pound global investment firm specializes in funding small British businesses.
Akshata Murthy was his classmate at the Stanford Business School. The couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.