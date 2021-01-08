Indian-American Sabrina Singh Named White House Deputy Press Secretary

Sabrina Singh was Press Secretary to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Indian-American Sabrina Singh has been named as the White House Deputy Press Secretary in the upcoming Joe Biden administration in the US.

Ms Singh was Press Secretary to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the White House staff on Friday.

According to a statement by Biden-Harris transition team, the appointments demonstrate that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration that "looks like America and is ready to deliver results for the American people on day one."

Prior to her role on the campaign, Ms Singh served as Senior Spokesperson for Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign and National Press Secretary for Cory Booker's presidential campaign.

She previously served as Deputy Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee, Spokesperson for American Bridge's Trump War Room and Regional Communications Director on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

She has also worked at SKDKnickerbocker, served as Communications Director for Rep. Jan Schakowsky and worked at various Democratic committees.

