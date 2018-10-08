Indian Tourist Killed In Bangkok In Shootout Between Teens: Report

The police said the unidentified assailants were armed with AK-47 assault rifles. (Representational)

An Indian tourist was killed and another was injured during a shootout in Bangkok, Thai police said today.

The shootout between two groups of teenagers took place on Sunday night next to a parking lot of the Centara Watergate Pavilion shopping mall in the city's Pratunam area, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Metropolitan Police One commander Pol. Major General Senit Samransamruatkit, the unidentified attackers were armed with AK-47 assault rifles.

The police said the two groups emerged from a nearby snooker club into an alley beside the parking lot and the fight quickly escalated into an armed battle. Three more people - two Thai, one Lao - were also injured.