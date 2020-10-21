Indian-Origin Woman In South Africa Arrested For Stabbing Boyfriend To Death

A court has granted the woman bail and adjourned the case to December 9. (Representational)

An Indian-origin woman in South Africa has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing her partner, the police said.

The incident took place on Saturday at Verulam town, 27 km from Durban, where the couple had been living together in a rented house.

According to the police, following an argument, 27-year-old Alisha Balgobind stabbed her 30-year-old boyfriend Yogan Moodley four times on the back, side and front with a kitchen knife.

Yogan Moodley was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries on Sunday morning.

The woman was produced before a court in Verulam on Tuesday. The court granted her a bail and adjourned the case to December 9.

According to her father Sudesh, his daughter had acted in self-defence and had sustained bruises to her face, arms and chest, weekly newspaper Post reported.

"I only found out in these last few days that she was being abused. I am standing by her through all of this. It is tough," the Post quoted the woman's father as saying.

Alisha Balgobind and Yogan Moodley were friends for many years and came into a relationship last year, he said.