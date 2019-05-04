Indian-Origin Man Jailed For Killing Man In Car Accident In London

Besides the 6-year sentence, he has been disqualified from driving for 8 years. (Representational)

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing the death of another man while driving dangerously in London.

Jaskaren Dayal collided with the victim's vehicle while driving drunk and at way above the speed limit in north-west London in January last year. The 47-year-old was arrested at the scene and found to be over the drink-drive and drug-drive limit by Metropolitan Police officers.

He pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court last month and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday. The court was told that witnesses saw Mr Dayal driving at excess speed, reaching 76mph in a 30mph zone, just before he collided with another vehicle driven by mini-cab driver Anwar Ali.

"This was an awful incident in which the actions of an irresponsible man resulted in the death of an innocent man going about his work," said Detective Constable Rob Simpson, of the Met Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

"There was simply no justification for the way Dayal was driving; as a result, it meant that the victim, Anwar Ali, did not stand a chance. Dayal will quite rightly spend a significant amount of time now in prison, but this will be of little comfort to Anwar's family, who continue to grieve for his untimely loss," he said.

The court heard that in the early hours of January 6 last year, Mr Dayal had been drinking at a friend's house when he decided to go to a shop in Kensal Rise area of north-west London. He visited the shop and withdrew cash from an ATM before making his way back in his Mercedes E220.

Anwar Ali, 55, was driving his Mercedes C180 for work as a private taxi driver and was stationary, waiting for another vehicle to pass, when he was hit by Mr Dayal. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Mr Dayal was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury before going into custody. Besides the six-year sentence, he has been disqualified from driving for eight years and required to sit an extended driving retest upon release.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.