'She Didn't Appear Drunk': Indian-Origin Man In UK Faces Trial For Rape

Sanjay Naker has denied all charges in court. (Representational)

A Indian-origin finance consultant from north London is on trial for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman after a night out drinking with his colleagues.

Sanjay Naker denies three charges of rape, one count of attempted rape, one charge of assault by penetration, and a count of sexual assault as the trial got underway at Inner London Crown Court this week.

The married 28-year-old is accused of carrying the woman over his shoulder after she was denied entry into a nightclub in central London for being drunk and raped her in an alleyway.

The jury was told that the last thing the unnamed woman remembers was standing in the smoking area with her cousin at the club and then staring at a brick wall in the alley.

Naker told police the sex was consensual and said the woman had not appeared drunk. He admitted later searching online for a definition of the word "rape" but said it reassured him he had done nothing wrong.

Showing the jury CCTV footage from the incident in March last year, prosecutor Neena Crinnion said, "He (Naker) has managed to manoeuvre her on to his back, into a piggyback position, and he is off across the road and down towards the passageway. The CCTV shows she appears to be slumped over his back, not really maintaining any grip".

Jurors watched footage of the woman falling from Naker's back and banging her head on the ground, the 'Evening Standard' reports. Naker is then accused of "dragging" her further along the alleyway to a "filthy corner".

The prosecution alleges that Naker forced the "extremely drunk" woman to perform sex acts on him before trying to have sex with her.

Naker denies the allegations as the trial remains ongoing at the London court.