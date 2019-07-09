Indian Man Extradited From US To Germany For Raping Minor

Talwar was subsequently remanded to the custody of the US Marshals Service.

An Indian national in the US has been extradited to Germany after it emerged that he was wanted in the European nation for allegedly raping a minor.

Identified with his single name Talwar, he lawfully entered into the US as a visitor, with authorisation to remain until October 6, 2019, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement.

However, his visa was cancelled by the State Department.

The Indian national was found to have been wanted in Germany for the rape of a minor, and it was discovered that he may have been residing in the New York City metropolitan area, the ICE said.

On June 12, deportation officers assigned to ICE''s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York's Violent Criminal Alien Section (VCAS) and Joint Criminal Alien Removal Taskforce (JCART), with assistance from the US Marshals, arrested the Indian in Richmond Hill, New York, pursuant to the federal arrest warrant issued in the Eastern District of New York.

Talwar was subsequently remanded to the custody of the US Marshals Service. The Indian national was extradited to Germany last week by Deputy Marshals and transferred to German law enforcement custody.

The ICE said that its deportation officers utilise their law enforcement authorities on a daily basis to promote public safety in a variety of ways, often coordinating with local, state, federal and foreign law enforcement officials to ensure that dangerous aliens do not remain within the US.

"ICE officers work daily with a continued commitment to enforcing our country''s immigration laws and removing criminals from our country.

"Assisting in the removal of a foreign fugitive sought for rape charges in Germany is one of the many reasons ICE officers remain steadfast in their duties," field officer director for ERO New York Thomas Decker said.

