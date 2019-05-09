Indian Embassy In UAE Urges Expats To Report Salary Delay

The Embassy also shared videos of Indians who have fallen victim in UAE. (Representational)

The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has urged Indian expats to report any delay in payment of salary by their employers.

In a public notice shared on Twitter on Wednesday, it urged Indians to report to any such instance to the Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General in Dubai.

Amid growing cases of duping and visa frauds, the Embassy also cautioned Indian jobseekers in the UAE not to come on visitor visas.

The jobseekers must authenticate their employment offers and permits before arriving in the country, it added.

The Embassy also shared videos of Indians who fell victim to fraudulent recruitment agents.

According to information from the Embassy's Twitter handle, Vikram Kumar from Pali, Rajasthan, was duped by an illegal agent from Mumbai.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.