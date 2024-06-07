Indian Embassy In Russia Issues Advisory After 4 Students Drown

"We offer our condolences to the families", the external affairs ministry said. (Representational)

Following incidents of drowning of students, the Indian Embassy in Russia issued an advisory on Friday, urging them to be extremely careful while going to water bodies.

"Unfortunate incidents of drowning of Indian students in Russia are taking place from time to time. In such incidents this year so far four Indian students have lost their lives," the Embassy of India in Moscow said.

Further the embassy also disclosed some past figures for 2023, and 2022 and said, "In the year 2023 there were two incidents and in 2022, there were six cases of death of Indian students by drowning."

The Embassy, therefore, urges Indian students in Russia to be extremely careful while going to beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies. Students are advised to take all necessary precautions and safety measures in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Ministry said that four Indian students from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra who were studying at a university in Russia drowned in the Volkhov River there, adding that a fifth student has been safely rescued.

"Our Consulate in St. Petersburg remains in contact with the university and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance," the ministry said in a statement today.

Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov river, it said, adding that the Indian consulate in St Petersburg is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the body remains.

"We offer our condolences to the families. The search for the remaining two missing students continues," the external affairs ministry said.

"We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

