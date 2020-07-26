Indian Businessman In Nepal Dies Of Coronavirus: Report

He was admitted to Narayani Hospital on Saturday afternoon in Nepal. (Representational)

A 65-year-old Indian national has died of coronavirus in Nepal, a day after he tested positive for the disease, a media report said today.

The man, a businessman in Nepal's Birgunj, was a patient of diabetes, cardiac ailment and tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, My Republica reported.

"He was tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) conducted earlier on Saturday. However, the result of an advanced test to diagnose the disease called Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) of the old man is still awaited," the report said.

He was admitted to Narayani Hospital on Saturday afternoon as he complained of fever, cough and breathing difficulties. After collecting his swab samples for the PCR test, he was referred to Corona Hospital for further treatment.

"The man was also suffering from heart disease and diabetes," Niraj Kumar Singh, a doctor at the hospital, was quoted as saying in the report.

Nepal registered 130 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 count to 18,613, the health ministry said on Sunday. The nation's coronavirus death count stands at 45.