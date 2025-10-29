Indian-Origin Man Killed By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Canada. Who Was He?

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for killing an Indian-origin industrialist, Darshan Singh Sahsi, based in British Columbia. Bishnoi gang member, Goldy Dhillon, in a social post claimed to kill Sahsi for alleged involvement in the drug trade and his refusal to give them money. Punjabi-Canadian businessman Sahsi was murdered outside his home in Abbotsford on the morning of October 27.

Who Was Darshan Singh Sahsi

Darshan Singh Sahsi was a native of Rajgarh village in Ludhiana district of Punjab. He immigrated to Canada in 1991 and picked up odd jobs before buying stakes in a struggling textile recycling unit, Canam International, and transformed it into a global company.

He was the president of Canam International, a globally renowned textile recycling company known for its transparent and sustainable business model.

Canam advocates for a closed loop, circular textile economy by re-using, downcycling, and mechanically recycling textiles. This entails processing nearly half a million pounds of textiles per day, as per the information available on the company's website.

Many employees of Punjabi-origin worked in his company, and he also had business operations in Gujarat's Kandla.

Sahsi was actively involved in social and philanthropic activities.

How Was Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed

Preliminary investigation suggests that the shooter was waiting for Sahsi to arrive at his car, which was parked on the side of the road outside his house.

As soon as Sahsi got into his car, the shooter, stationed across the road in another car, fired multiple shots and fled the scene.

Abbotsford Police Department received a report of a shooting at around 9:22 am and found Sahsi in a critical condition as soon as they reached the crime scene. First responders reportedly attempted to save the businessman, but he could not be revived.

During the incident, three nearby schools were placed under a precautionary 'shelter-in-place' protocol, asking everyone to stay inside the building. No students were harmed.

The murder investigation is underway.