Indian Becomes 3rd Dubai Expat Killed In Sri Lanka Blasts

Juno Srivastava was the General Manager IT Manager of Al Futtaim Group.

The Consul General of India to Dubai, Vipul has confirmed that Juno Srivastava, the missing Dubai-based Indian expatriate, was killed in Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings.

Srivastava checked into the the Cinnamon Grand Hotel on April 20, along with his colleague British colleague Lorraine Campbell, who was confirmed dead by her family members on Wednesday.

"A total of two Dubai-based Indians were killed in Sri Lanka. Razeena Kukkady (58) and Juno (42)," Vipul told the Khaleej Times on Thursday.

"His brother (Jugnu) and wife (Rachna) had travelled to Colombo a day after the blasts. They were able to recognise his mortal remains, and he will be repatriated today (Thursday) to India."

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Srivastava was the General Manager IT Manager of Al Futtaim Group and is a father to two children who study in Dubai.

According to his Facebook profile, he completed his MSC in Computer Science at the Middlesex University and used to work in Egypt, before moving to Dubai in 2011. He has been with Al Futtaim since 2013.

