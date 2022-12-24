Indian, Bangladeshi Fined Rs 90 Lakh For Car Crash That Killed 2 Dubai Women

The Indian man was ordered to pay Rs 18 lakh for causing road deaths in Dubai (Representational)

Two 48-year-old men, one Indian and one Bangladeshi, have been ordered to pay a total of approximately Rs 90,18,436 (AED 400,000) for causing the death of two Saudi women in a road accident in Dubai in July.

A court in Dubai found them guilty. "The driver from India was fined AED 2,000 (approximately Rs 45,092) and ordered to pay AED 80,000 (approximately Rs 18,03,683) in blood money. The Bangladeshi has been told to pay the rest.

According to a local newspaper report, the two men have been ordered by a court in Dubai to pay the blood money to the family of the victims who were killed in a car accident in the Al-Barsha area of Dubai on July 3.

"Dubai Traffic Court was told the men, one from Bangladesh and the other from India, both 48, drove their cars recklessly on the day of the incident," The National report said, adding that both women died shortly after the collision.

Four other members of the family were moderately injured.

According to the report, the Bangladeshi man stopped his car in the middle of the main road and started reversing.

"The Indian, who was in another car, failed to see the vehicle and rammed into it. Both cars then hit a third car, with a family from Saudi Arabia inside," said the report.



