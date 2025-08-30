Indian-Origin Businessman Fined Rs 360 Crore In Dubai For Money Laundering

A Dubai court has increased the penalty against Indian businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, widely known as Abu Sabah, to Dirham 150 million - about Rs 360 crore. The Dubai Court of Appeal ruling confirmed the earlier judgment of a five-year prison term and increased the personal fine from Dirham 50 million (Rs 1.20 crore), and instructed deportation once his sentence is served, Khaleej Times reported.



The Case Against Balvinder Singh Sahni

The case, involving 33 defendants, has been described as one of the biggest financial crime trials in the UAE. Investigators allege that Sahni and his associates set up a web of shell companies and channelled illicit funds through suspicious transfers inside the country and abroad. They were convicted of laundering money as part of an organised group and of hiding items believed to be criminal in origin.



The National reported, citing court documents, that authorities began investigating Sahni's business operations in December 2024. The probe uncovered a network of financial transactions tied to Bitcoin between October 2018 and January 2019. The investigation led to the identification of 30 people. According to The National, records showed the group worked with organised crime outfits in the UK.



The report added that about Dirham 180 million (Rs 432 crore) belonging to UK-based drug traffickers was moved anonymously through Bitcoin to five digital wallets owned by Sahni. The money was later withdrawn in cash by associates working under him and delivered in dirhams to a rented apartment at a high-end Dubai hotel. Sahni is said to have deducted a 4% cut as profit before moving the funds into accounts of three of his companies, The National reported.



The first hearings began in January 2025. Authorities ordered the confiscation of Dirham 150 million, believed to be proceeds of crime, along with electronic devices and other seized belongings, according to a report in Gulf News.



Who Is ‘Abu Sabah'?



Balvinder Singh Sahni, who earned the nickname ‘Abu Sabah,' was once a fixture in Dubai's elite circles. His name became synonymous with flamboyance and extravagant spending, Khaleej Times reported.



A collector of luxury cars, Sahni often flaunted his vehicles on social media. He made headlines in 2016 when he paid Dirham 33 million (Rs 79 crore) for the coveted single-digit “5” Dubai licence plate, The National reported.



He was also a familiar face on Dubai's social scene, usually dressed in a royal blue kandura, paired with a baseball cap and sneakers. His Instagram feed regularly showcased his shopping sprees, luxury possessions, and even encounters with lions and chimpanzees at private zoos, The National added.



Born into a wealthy family in Kuwait, Sahni initially made his fortune in the spare parts and tyre trade before shifting his base to Dubai in 2006.