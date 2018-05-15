Indian-Origin Man Killed In Australia In Accident, Father Critical

Amit Kumar Bonsrey is survived by his wife Jasvinder Kaur, a 15-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son

An Indian-Australian man died in a road accident on a highway in South Australia. The victim's father was also severely injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.The victim, identified as Amit Kumar Bonsrey, worked in a factory in Adelaide. He was delivering goods to Mildura, in Victoria, on April 30, when the fatal incident occured, SBS Australia reported on Tuesday.Mr Bonsrey's father, Jagmal Singh Bonsrey, was with the victim at the time of the accident. Their truck collided with an approaching truck on Sturt Highway, Wigley Flat, in South Australia. Mr Bonsrey died on Tuesday, while his father is undergoing treatment at the Royal Adelaide hospital. A family friend, Surender Chahal, said the victim's father was accompanying Mr Bonsrey on the drive."His father accompanied him on the drive. He had been injured and underwent a 16-hour surgery. He remains in critical condition," Mr Chahal. Mr Bonsrey is survived by his wife Jasvinder Kaur, a 15-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

