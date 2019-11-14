Indian Arrested In Sharjah After Video SOS Of Wife, Bleeding From Eye

Sharjah Police on their social media account said competent authorities dealt with the case.

An Indian expat was arrested by Sharjah Police after his wife posted a video of herself on social media saying he violently assaulted and abused her, a media report said on Thursday.

Sharjah Police immediately responded to the tweet and reached out to the Indian woman and arrested the 47-year-old man on Wednesday night, Gulf News reported.

The November 12 tweet showed Jasmine Sultan, 33, crying with one of her eyes bleeding.

Her tweet said: "Required urgent help. My name Jasmine Sultan I live in UAE Sharjah my husband name is Mohammad Khizar Ulla... I have (been) assaulted badly by husband... I want help."

She claimed her husband used to assault her regularly. The couple had been married for seven years and have two boys, aged five and 17 months.

Sultan also alleged that her husband took away their passports and all her gold jewellery which had been reported to the police in February.

She said she had sought help from the authorities to send her back to her home town of Bengaluru as she had no relatives here and money to raise her children.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police on their social media account said competent authorities dealt with the case. They urged residents not to post or share such videos on social media due to its negative impact on society.

