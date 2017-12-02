Indian American Woman Journalist To Run For US Congress

An Indian American woman has announced that she will run for the next year's election to the seat of US House of Representative from a Chicago suburb. Vandana Jhingan, who is a journalist, will challenge Democrat Indian American Raja Krishnamoorthi, 44, who was elected to the US Congress for the first time in the last year's Congressional elections.She is the second Indian American from the Republican party to challenge Krishnamoorthi. Last month Jitender "JD" Diganvker had announced to enter the race from the party.Pledging to bring jobs, fiscal responsibility, family values and firm foreign policy, Ms Jhingan announced to run from 8th Congressional District of Illinois.Both Mr Diganvker and Ms Jhingan would have to win the Republican primary scheduled for March 8 for the 8th Congressional District, which has a significant Indian American population.The seat is traditionally considered to be a Democratic stronghold.In a statement, Ms Jhingan said it is her years of community service and experience working with business and government has motivated her to take on challenges facing the residents of the 8th district of Illinois. She has been Midwest bureau chief of TV ASIA for more than 15 years."I have demonstrated my commitment by serving the community for more than 20 years. I immigrated to United States and got an opportunity to live the 'American Dream' now I am looking to fight for you to bring back the same," she said.In addition to Krishnamoorthi, the House of Representative currently has three other Indian Americans the three-term Dr Ami Bera and Ro Khanna from California, and Pramila Jayapal from Washington State.Kamala Harris, whose parents are from India and Jamaica, was the first Indian American to be elected to the US Senate.