H-1B Visa Pilot Programme: Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Details

The US Department is introducing a pilot programme to restart the renewal process for qualified H-1B non-immigrant visa applicants within the country. This initiative aims to assess the Department's technical and operational capabilities in reinstating domestic visa renewals. The first phase is for 20,000 people and is open only to Indians and Canadians.



H-1B Visa Pilot Programme: Dates



The State Department will receive applications for the H-1B pilot programme from January 29 to April 1, 2024. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply online within the three-month application window. The department has set a deadline of midnight on April 15, 2024, to submit written comments and related materials.



It plans to open approximately 4,000 application slots for H-1B visa renewals every week. These slots will be available on the following dates: January 29, February 5, February 12, February 19, and February 26.



H-1B Visa Pilot Programme: Eligibility



Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Only H-1B visa renewals are processed during the pilot phase; other visa types are not included.

The H-1B visa to be renewed must have been issued by Mission Canada between January 1, 2020, and April 1, 2023, or by Mission India from February 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

Eligibility for a waiver of the in-person interview is required.

Applicants must have previously submitted ten fingerprints to the Department for a past visa application.

Applicants should not be subject to a nonimmigrant visa issuance fee, also known as a reciprocity fee.

The prior visa must not have a 'clearance received' annotation.

Applicants cannot have a visa ineligibility that requires a waiver for issuance.

Applicants must have an approved and unexpired H-1B petition.

The applicant's most recent admission to the U.S. must have been in H-1B status.

Applicants must be currently maintaining H-1B status in the United States.

The period of authorized admission in H-1B status should not have expired.

Applicants must intend to reenter the U.S. in H-1B status after a temporary period abroad.



H-1B Visa Pilot Programme: Application Details



To submit applications, visit here (https://travel.state.gov/ content/travel/en/us-visas/ employment/domestic-renewal. html). An overview of this regulation is accessible on www.regulations.gov by searching for "1400-AF79" on the homepage.



Applicants are required to pay the non-refundable and non-transferable MRV fee of $205 (Rs 17,072) through the online portal.



For further inquiries or assistance, applicants can contact Jami Thompson, Senior Regulatory Coordinator, Visa Services, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Department of State, via email at VisaRegs@state.gov.