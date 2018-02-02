Elderly Indian American Woman, Son Found Dead At Home

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the alleged killers who shot Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32.
The police were notified by a caller on Wednesday that a co-worker who lives in the 25000 block of Tomey Court had not come to work this week.
"Deputies checked the residence and the adult in question and another adult were found deceased inside. Both appear to have died from gunshot wounds," said the Loudoun County Sheriff Office.
The mother and son were the only ones living at the location.