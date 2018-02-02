Elderly Indian American Woman, Son Found Dead At Home

The police were notified by a caller on Wednesday that a co-worker who lives in the 25000 block of Tomey Court had not come to work this week.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: February 02, 2018 04:57 IST
Rishi Manwani and his mother were found murdered in their residence

Washington:  An Indian American woman and her son have been found dead at their home in a Virginia suburb of Washington, local police said.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the alleged killers who shot Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32.

"Deputies checked the residence and the adult in question and another adult were found deceased inside. Both appear to have died from gunshot wounds," said the Loudoun County Sheriff Office.

"The case does not appear to be a random act and there is no indication of any threat to the public," police said.

The mother and son were the only ones living at the location.

