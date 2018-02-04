US Police Announces Reward For Leads In Murder Of Indian- American Mother, Son Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32, were found dead inside their home on Wednesday afternoon.

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rishi Manwani and his mother were found murdered in their residence. Washington: The US police has announced a cash reward for providing leads in the murder of Indian- American mother and son who were



Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32, were found dead inside their home on Wednesday afternoon.



The police was called to the 25000 block of Tomey Court Wednesday after one of Mala Manwani's co-workers at CSRA where she was an accountant reported that no one had heard from her since Monday afternoon.



The police is yet to find a lead into their murder.



In a statement, the Loudoun County Sheriff Office said it is asking anyone with information possibly related to the double homicide of a mother and son and wishing to remain anonymous to contact Loudoun Crime Solvers.



The police were called to the residence Wednesday after authorities were notified by the mother s co-worker that she had not come to work this week.



According to Sheriff Mike Chapman the murders appear to be related to "criminal activity" going on inside the home.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The US police has announced a cash reward for providing leads in the murder of Indian- American mother and son who were found shot dead at their residence in a suburb of Washington DC.Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32, were found dead inside their home on Wednesday afternoon.The police was called to the 25000 block of Tomey Court Wednesday after one of Mala Manwani's co-workers at CSRA where she was an accountant reported that no one had heard from her since Monday afternoon.The police is yet to find a lead into their murder.In a statement, the Loudoun County Sheriff Office said it is asking anyone with information possibly related to the double homicide of a mother and son and wishing to remain anonymous to contact Loudoun Crime Solvers.The police were called to the residence Wednesday after authorities were notified by the mother s co-worker that she had not come to work this week. According to Sheriff Mike Chapman the murders appear to be related to "criminal activity" going on inside the home.