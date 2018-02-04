US Police Announces Reward For Leads In Murder Of Indian- American Mother, Son

Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32, were found dead inside their home on Wednesday afternoon.
The police was called to the 25000 block of Tomey Court Wednesday after one of Mala Manwani's co-workers at CSRA where she was an accountant reported that no one had heard from her since Monday afternoon.
The police is yet to find a lead into their murder.
In a statement, the Loudoun County Sheriff Office said it is asking anyone with information possibly related to the double homicide of a mother and son and wishing to remain anonymous to contact Loudoun Crime Solvers.
