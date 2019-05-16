22-Year-Old Expat Charged For Assaulting Indian Woman In Dubai: Report

The Indian woman complained against the expat at Dubai's Al Qusais police station (Representational)

A 22-year-old Indian expatriate in Dubai has been charged with causing permanent injury after stomping on the face of an Indian woman, leaving her disfigured because of fracture and in constant pain, the media reported.

The incident took place on March 24, 2018. The complainant, a 36-year-old Indian employee, said she had known the accused for some time as they studied and attended the same classes, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

"He would sometimes come to my place to study together. At 8 pm on the day of the incident, while he was at my place, we had a quarrel. He then assaulted me by punching me on the left cheek. After I fell down, he placed his foot on my neck and stomped on my face and abdomen," said the unidentified woman.

She told an investigator that the accused then took her to a hospital for treatment. She complained against the man the next day at Dubai's Al Qusais police station, according to the report.

On being re-examined by doctors in December, the woman's condition was found "not stable" and she was referred to an optician and other specialists to see whether her sight, hearing or any other senses had been affected by the assault.

A forensic report on March 20 this year stated that the woman was left with a disfigurement because of fracture and was in constant pain.

During the public prosecution investigation, the accused admitted to assaulting the survivor and causing her the injuries cited in the forensic medical report. The trial will continue on June 12.

