Critically Unwell IT Professional Airlifted From UK To Kerala

The man was admitted to Aster MIMS hospital in Kerala (Representational)

A seriously unwell IT professional, was airlifted in an air ambulance from UK to Kerala and admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday morning.

The evacuation of 37-year-old Prasad Das was possible due to the efforts of a WhatsApp group -- Distress Management Collective led by Retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph and former Union minister, Alphons Kannanthanam, who got the required clearances from various ministries within two days.

"This request for bringing the patient to Kerala came from Tom Aditya, Mayor of a UK city, who wrote to us. We moved fast contacting Secretaries of Civil Aviation, Home, Health and Family Weifare besides Kerala chief secretary and in less than two days we got the necessary approvals from the four secretaries who are the busiest people now", Mr Kannanthanam told PTI from New Delhi when contacted.

The funds for the evacuation was raised by Tom Aditya, though crowd funding and UST Global, where Mr Das works, put in an equal amount, he said.

A native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, Prasad Das was admitted to Aster MIMS hospital where he underwent the necessary screening test for coronavirus.

Prasad Das was working in Nottingham in UK and had received treatment for gastrointestinal ailments from Aster MIMS a year go and had returned to UK after completion of the treatment.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak and UK hospitals being preoccupied with the emergencies with regard to the infection seeking treatment locally was difficult, a hospital press release said.