Dubai-Based Indian Businessman Donates Building To Fight Against COVID-19

Ajay Sobhraj is the Founder and Chairman of Dubai-based Finja Jewellery

A Dubai-based Indian businessman has donated a fully-equipped building owned by him to the country's health authorities for the purpose of quarantining coronavirus affected patients, according to media reports.

Ajay Sobhraj, Founder and Chairman of Dubai-based Finja Jewellery, has donated the building in Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai, that can accommodate up to 400 people, to be used as a quarantine centre, the Gulf News reported on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to the Dubai Health Authority titled ''To Support and Give Back to the City That Cares'', the Indian businessman who has called Dubai his home for 25 years, has donated a fully-equipped building in Jumeirah Lake Towers to be used in the country's fully integrated strategy against the COVID-19 crisis, the report said.

"I believe that in such challenging times, it is imperative for the community to come together and support the country we reside in to overcome this pandemic. I am extremely pleased to offer my assistance to the government during this critical period and support the city that has continued to contribute to my success and growth for the past 25 years," Mr Sobhraj said.

The gesture reflects the support that the Dubai business community has extended to the authorities'' measures to safeguard the health of the community, the report added.

The building has undergone all necessary maintenance, including deep cleaning, sanitisation and air conditioning servicing, to ensure the facilities meet the required health and safety standards, the report quoted the Dubai Media Office as saying.

According to the Gulf News, the UAE has so far reported 570 confirmed coronavirus cases, with three deaths.

To limit the spread of the virus, the UAE will continue nationwide disinfection of streets and public transport until April 4. Residents have been told to stay at home between 8pm to 6am, The National reported.

People are allowed to leave their homes during the day but trips must be restricted to essential shopping or medical appointments, it said.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, from Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health, said she hoped the public would stay at home during the disinfection programme, the report added.